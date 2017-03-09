Archbishop of Canterbury visits frail looking Buhari + photos

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, on Thursday visited President Muhammadu Buhari in London.

Buhari received Welby at the Abuja House in London, according to a post on his Facebook wall.

The post, accompanied by two photographs, simply said: “Very pleased to welcome my friend the Most Revd and Rt Hon Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, to Abuja House this afternoon.”

In the photographs, President Buhari looked very frail.

Buhari had been in London since January 19, 2017 on what has been termed a medical vacation.

He was initially due to return to the country on February 5 and resume duties on February 6.

He however in a letter to the National Assembly pleaded to be granted more days to collect the outcome of a series of tests carried out on him by his doctors.

Since then, several prominent Nigerians and world leaders have either visited or called him on the phone.

The visit of Welby was one of such.

