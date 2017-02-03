Apprentice kidnaps boss’s three-year-old daughter five days after resumption

Five days after she resumed as an apprentice at a bead making shop, an apprentice, Grace John, has kidnapped the three-year-old daughter of her boss, Oluwasemilore Adebiyi.

John, who resumed at Tobiloba Bead and Hat Making shop on January 23, 2017, disappeared with Oluwasemilore on January 28, 2017.

The shop is located at Moshalashi Alagbado in Lagos State.

Tobilola, the mother of Oluwasemilore, had asked for John to bring a guarantor, but the apprentice said the person was only available over the weekend.

Olawunmi, Oluwasemilore’s father said: “The girl, Grace John, as she called herself, had resumed at my wife’s bead and hats shop on Monday, and my wife, Tobiloba, told her to bring passport and a guarantor for documentation.

“In fact, Tobiloba had told her that if she did not come with a guarantor, she would not allow her come next week.

“But Grace said that her guarantor goes to work and will only be around during weekends.”

On that Saturday, as they were all expecting John’s guarantor, she said she was hungry and needed to buy gala to eat.

Oluwasemilore, on hearing this, cried to her mother that she wanted to follow John to get the gala.

She allowed the two of them to go together.

When Tobiloba noticed they were taking too long in returning, she went in search of them.

She saw them on the street after hers with another man, whom she thought was John’s guarantor and went back to the shop, feeling relaxed that they were all coming back to the shop.

The three of them have not been sighted ever since.

Olawunmi continued: “She said she was hungry and wanted to buy gala and my daughter said she wanted to follow her, so my wife allowed her.

“When they were taking too long, Tobiloba said she went to check them in the next street, and she saw them with one man.

“She thought the man was the guarantor they were waiting for, so she went back to the shop.

“But since then, we have not seen any of them.

“We have been trying Grace’s number but she would pick and cut the call.

“Now the phone is even switched off.”

Though Tobiloba said she took John’s picture earlier with her phone, but couldn’t find it again after the incident had happened.

Oluwasemilore’s parents have since reported the case at Alagbado Police Station.

