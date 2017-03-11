Apostle Suleman likes threesomes, gave me money from crusades – Otobo

Canada-based Nigerian musician, Stephanie Otobo, on Friday gave newsmen more details of her relationship with the Founder of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman.

Otobo gave vivid details of their relationship, including travels and Suleman’s sexual preferences at a news conference on Friday.

She said Suleman loves sex a lot and had requested for threesomes and sex with her friends.

She also said on several occasions, the Apostle had given her lumps sums of money, including those realized from crusades.

She said there were times he sent her $12,000, thousands of Euro and also credited her account in Nigeria.

She said she once travelled with him to Napoli in Italy for a church programme.

In the attached video, courtesy of Sahara TV, Otobo answered questions from newsmen, including what the manhood of the Apostle looks like and how he used to send him his organ via the phone, details of which she said is on her handset.

But Suleman has denied the claim by Otobo, describing her as a cheap prostitute.

He has also slammed a N1 billion suit on Otobo and her lawyer, Festus Keyamo, over the allegations.

Otobo had earlier filed a N500 million lawsuit against Suleman for allegedly getting her pregnant and dumping her, according to a letter sent to the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, by Festus Keyamo’s chambers.

According to the court papers, Suleman and Otobo met in Canada and allegedly began a secret affair.

She claimed he informed her of his plan to divorce his wife, Lizzy, to marry her and have more male children.

Otobo, a musician with the stage name, Kimora, left her base in Canada to Nigeria so she could be close to Suleman.

She said during sex, Suleman would lick all her body, including her vagina, and had suggested that they had group sex with her friends.

She alleged he got her detained after she told him she was pregnant.

She said she has naked photos as well as screenshots of raunchy messages they sent to themselves.

But when she informed him in September 2016 that she was pregnant, Suleman flew into a rage and asked her to abort it, fearing scandal.

Otobo said Suleman gave her a concoction that made her bleed for over one year.

He equally ended their relationship.

She said she went to Warri, Delta State where she relayed the story to another pastor who recorded it and started using it to extort money from Suleman.

Afterwards, she returned to Canada.

However, Otobo said Suleman contacted her again, apologized and asked her to return to Nigeria.

She said on her return to Nigeria, Suleman put money into her account.

She claimed that it was while she was attempting to withdraw money from the account that she was arrested by the police based on Suleman’s report that she is a blackmailer.

