APC’s scurrilous attack on Adeboye, by Bola Bolawole

The Redeemed Christian Church of God embarks on the “Let’s Go A-Fishing” programme twice in a year. Usually, a four-day affair, the programme coincides with the birth of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ during Christmas (December) and His crucifixion and resurrection during Easter (March/April). During “Go A-Fishing”, existing RCCG churches come together in various combinations to plant new churches; evangelise to win more souls into God’s Kingdom; undertake community work; and give a helping hand in various ways and forms to the needy.

Teams of senior pastors visit Let’s Go A-Fishing venues to assess work done, encourage the brethren as well as deliver the General Overseer’s goodwill message. The RCCG General Overseer is Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye who, during Let’s Go A-Fishing programme, makes whistle stops at tens of Let’s Go A-Fishing venues. It is safe to say that Pastor Adeboye visits more venues than any other RCCG pastor. Apart from whatever facilities that may be at his disposal, he flogs himself mercilessly to make this happen. This December’s itinerary recently saw Pastor Adeboye criss-crossing towns and villages in Osun, Ondo, and Ekiti states, among others. At Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, the governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, and the traditional ruler, the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe, were among the dignitaries that received Pastor Adeboye.

As is characteristic of him, Adeboye prayed for Fayose, who had knelt down before him for prayer. Fayose is not the first Nigerian VIP to have so coveted Adeboye’s prayers. Presidents and other governors had done so, including former President Goodluck Jonathan and the current President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Outside our shores, it has not been different; the immediate past Prime Minister of Britain, David Cameron, attended an RCCG programme in London and came forward to be prayed for by Pastor Adeboye.

However, the prayers that Adeboye said for Fayose has drawn the ire of the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State, Mr. Jide Awe. Awe not only blew his top but also threw caution to the winds, making highfalutin statements, levelling unsubstantiated allegations, and calling the revered Pastor names that must alarm every right-thinking person.

Whereas I am an Area Pastor in the RCCG, it need be stated that the views expressed here are entirely mine and by no means represent those of Adeboye and or of the authorities of the RCCG. And I enjoy the guarantees and protection of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and other extant laws.

First, a recap of Adeboye’s prayers for Fayose as was reported in the media: “We thank God for your courage, for your boldness. We thank God for your being willing to take risks so that your people can be protected. You have been a governor who knows when to say ‘enough is enough’ in defence of his people. And I am sure you know what I am talking about and I am sure the world knows. I don’t want to say more than that but be assured that we are praying for you and you will succeed in Jesus name. We wish all other governors who stand for their people, who defend their people and who know when to say ‘enough is enough’, success. We thank God for their life”.

I wasn’t there but I suspect that the entire congregation must have chorused “Amen”! For this prayer said not only for Fayose but also for all governors who live up to their oath of office to stand up in defence of their people, Awe accused Adeboye of supporting what he called Fayose’s persistent insults on Buhari. Awe also tried to drive a wedge between the RCCG members and the pastor we all lovingly call “Daddy G. O.” He alleged that Fayose must have bribed Adeboye since, according to him, the Ekiti governor was capable of bribing angels. So, Awe had seen angels receive bribes before – in what currency, he only is in the best position to say! He then attempted to set the family of the late founder of the RCCG, Rev. Josiah Olufemi Akindayomi, against Adeboye by asking them to caution the pastor so he would not, in his myopic reasoning, tarnish the legacy of their father.

However hard they try to conceal the truth, it will be out; so did Awe finally expose himself when he expressed the wish that Adeboye ought to be a supporter of the ruling APC since Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is a senior pastor in RCCG!

Awe’s statement has done incalculable damage to the APC. He was uncouth. He brought no finesse to bear at all. He must have thought he was engaged in the usual banality between politicians where they trade abuses and insults and retire afterwards to throw banters; plot new assaults; and pick the next target. The APC owes itself a world of good to do damage control by disowning the said Awe and his scurrilous statements; otherwise, it will pay a heavy price for this down the road. Adeboye did not in the least deserve the assault on him by the Ekiti APC chairman. For one, many eminent Nigerians, spiritual and temporal, have made more damning statements about the state of affairs of the country.

For another, Adeboye only spoke the truth: whether we like it or not, Fayose is the recognised face of the Nigerian opposition today and the voice of the voiceless. This is a fact which Adeboye merely recognised. He did not create it. Coincidentally, the wobbling APC government created the situation that Fayose is exploiting to the hilt. Fayose is not the only one who could have taken advantage of the situation but up to this point, he is the only one doing so. And it is un-Christianly to deny a man his due. Awe must be told in clear and unmistakeable terms that he cannot drive a wedge between Pastor Adeboye and the RCCG members. He also cannot engineer any disaffection between the Akindayomis and Adeboye.

In 2009, Newsweek Magazine (USA) named Adeboye as one of the world’s 50 most powerful people. His citation said he is noted worldwide for his “humility and holy living”. There are certain legends you just do not dare to touch; for, as the adage goes, even a mad dog is reasonable enough to avoid the fire. Adeboye is one such legend. Another was Mother Theresa of Calcutta: When she visited the United States of America in September 1994 and criticized the then US president, Bill Clinton, to his face, especially on his pro-abortion views, Clinton soaked in the criticism, simply replying that it is too hard to argue with a life so well lived. But then, Awe is no Bill Clinton. Comparing both may be like comparing sleep with death.

. Bolawole, a former editor of The PUNCH

