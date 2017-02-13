APC to constitute peace, reconciliation committees

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress says it will set up peace and reconciliation committees to address conflicts in affected states.

Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

According to him, the decision followed reports of internal crises rocking some state chapters of the party.

Abdullahi said: “Recently, some state chapters of the APC have been engulfed in internal crises, leading to suspensions of party leaders and other members.

“Concerned by this ugly trend and as part of preparation for its non-elective National Convention expected to hold not later than April 2017, the NWC has decided to set up the committees.”

Abdullahi added in the statement that the committees would be expected to resolve all outstanding issues to enable the party have a united front ahead of the convention.

The APC spokesman said the committees would be made up of senior members of the party and some members of the National Executive Committee.

