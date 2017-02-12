APC sweeps Yobe LG council election

The All Progressives Congress has won all the seats in the local government election conducted in the 17 Local Government Areas of the State.

The Yobe State Independent Electoral Commission on Sunday announced the election results.

Jauro Abdu, the Chairman of the state’s Independent Electoral Commission, announced the results at a news conference in Damaturu.

Abdu said the chairmanship seats for the 17 council areas were contested unopposed

by APC candidates.

He added that the chairmanship candidate for the National Conscience Party for Potiskum Local Government withdrew from the race at the last hour, making it the last council that was also contested unopposed.

The APC won all the 178 councillorship seats in the peacefully conducted election in the state.

