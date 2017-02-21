APC not behind PDP crisis – Abdullahi

The All Progressives Congress has said it is not behind the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Senator Ahmed Makarfi faction of the PDP had blamed the APC for the crisis rocking the party.

The faction alleged that the APC was using the faction led by Senator Ali Modu Sheriff to disunite the party ahead of the next general elections.

According to a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party did not have a hand in the crisis in the PDP and did not order the police to prevent the Makarfi faction from meeting at the International Conference Centre in Abuja on Monday.

Abdullahi said further: “In that same statement, the Markarfi-led faction of the PDP also alleged that the APC had somehow influenced the Appeal Court decision which ruled against it in its quest to be named as the authentic PDP by the court.

“Neither of these allegations is true in any respect. The Police does not take instructions from the APC. The Police themselves have explained why they stopped the Markarfi group from meeting at the ICC. If the factional PDP is dissatisfied with the Police explanation, they could seek further clarifications from the Police or pursue alternative means of redress.

“So far, the Makarfi group has not faulted the Police or provided any proof for its allegations against the APC, which we find quite surprising, considering that Makarfi and his group have in their ranks, individuals who are sufficiently experienced to know that without any evidence, such allegations could easily be dismissed as baseless and therefore be ignored by all right thinking members of the public, including our party.

“The reason we have not simply ignored the wild allegations is because we are imperiled by utterances and conducts that attack the integrity and independence of our judicial system. Every Nigerians should be worried by the behaviour of the various PDPs which is capable of eroding the confidence Nigerians in our judicial system. Even as they battle themselves for survival, we urge restraint in the interest of our democracy.

“We wish to reiterate that the APC has no interest in the internal crisis that is consuming the PDP, which is only one of several opposition parties in the country. We pray for them to put their house in order soon because as a political party that was once in the opposition, we believe that democracy is better served when the opposition is alive. However, we also know the PDP can only begin to take steps towards recovery if they stop peddling conspiracy theories and blaming imaginary enemies.”

