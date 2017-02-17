APC constitutes new Gombe State Caretaker Committee

The All Progressives Congress has put in place a new caretaker committee for the party in Gombe State.

The party revealed this in a statement by its spokesman, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi.

It said the constitution of the committee was in the exercise of the power conferred on the National Working Committee.

Abdullahi said in the statement: “Arising from the tenure expiration of the Gombe State Caretaker Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress, the National Working Committee of the party in the exercise of its powers under Article 13.4 (xvi & xvii) has reconstituted a four-member Caretaker committee to fill the vacancies.”

The members of the newly constituted caretaker members are Hon. Idi Barde Gubana, State Chairman; Alhaji Sani Haruna, State Deputy Chairman; Bello Kasimu Maigari, State Secretary; and Bichi Obadia, State Legal Secretary

The statement by Abdullahi said the caretaker function will be for an initial renewable period of three months commencing from February 17, 2017, unless otherwise terminated by the National Working Committee.

The Committee will be inaugurated on February 20, 2017 at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja by 2pm.

