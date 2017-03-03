Anti-corruption fight: CJN stresses need to strengthen judiciary

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, has stressed the need to strengthen the judiciary so that the Federal Government’s fight against corruption would be successful.

Onnoghen made the call on Thursday in Abuja at a two-day National Dialogue on corruption, orgainsed by the office of the Vice President in collaboration with the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption.

He expressed the commitment of the judiciary to support the anti-corruption fight of the Federal Government, saying that this was necessary to checkmate impunity in the country’s politics.

Onnoghen said: “I am assuring Nigerians that the Judiciary is very well committed and in complete support of the effort of the government in the fight against corruption.

“Corruption strives in a country where impunity thrives. And if we must fight corruption, we must fight the culture of impunity in the country.”

The Chief Justice said that in fighting corruption, however, there was need to abide by the constitution and the rule of law.

He said that allowing the rule of law to fail was like destroying the system.

In the same vein, the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, said corruption was the bane of governance in Nigeria and that the country needed more platforms to discuss ways to fight corruption.

