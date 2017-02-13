Another housemate evicted from #BBNaija

Coco Ice, also spelt CocoIce, has become the third housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija show, following Miyonse and Soma.

Coco Ice was nominated for eviction along with Bisola, Bassey, Gifty and Debie Rise.

But she failed to be saved by the fans.

She will now go and face her singing career.

The announcement of her name came with the usual suspense when Big Brother Naija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, dangled the eviction results.

Five housemates were up for possible.

These were Bisola, Bassey, Coco Ice, Debbie-Rise and Gifty.

Only four had a chance to stay in Biggie’s House.

The tension in the holding room (Arena) was as thick as a veld fire smoke.

In the end, it was Coco Ice from Lagos, whose name was called, ending her Big Brother Nigeria dream of winning N25 million and a Brand New KIA Sorento, on one of the most eventful live show of this Season so far.

Sunday night’s eviction witnessed a stirring performance by Falz, alias The Bahd Guy.

Falz thrilled the live audience with his catchy mind blowing singles: “Soft Work,” and “Whdne Sir”, off his soon-to-be-released debut album.

Falz has done collabos with AfroPop goddess, Yemi Alade, on his chart-topping debut single titled: “Marry Me”, “Solider” with Simi and “Soft Work”, “Bad Gang” and others.

Meanwhile, Biggie is full of surprises and now we can confirm that he has just introduced two new “fake” housemates to the house in addition to the 11 housemates who had remained.

The fake housemates are Jon and Ese.

