Anichebe returns from injury

Sunderland’s Victor Anichebe has kicked a football for the first time since suffering injury in January.

It could provide the Black Cats with a huge fitness boost ahead of their busy run in during the last two months of the campaign as they try to avoid relegation.

The striker returned to the Black Cats’ squad for the defeat to his former side, West Brom, in January having recovered from a hamstring injury suffered a month prior.

However, his return proved to be short-lived as he broke down with a ruptured medial ligament.

It was a big blow to David Moyes.

The Nigerian injury-prone striker had proven an influential figure during Sunderland’s best run of form this season.

The 28-year-old helped Sunderland to four wins from six in November and early December, scoring three in the process.

And his absence has certainly been felt with Sunderland struggling in the final third without Anichebe’s power and ability to hold the ball up.

But he got supporters excited on Sunday evening as he posted a video of himself kicking a football for the first time since the injury.

Anichebe can be seen in the video using a machine that fires footballs at him as he takes them under control before turning and passing it.

He wrote on his Instagram account: “So I’m 7 weeks down and I’ve had a really productive week working with Bill Knowles @yscsports. Here I’m using the @tocafootball machine which is a pretty cool piece of equipment. It’s the first time really touching the ball as I’m sure you can see from a couple of my touches but this is the 4th set. I’m getting the confidence back slowly but surely… thanks for the support and messages always.”

Anichebe will not be back in time for the weekend’s clash with Burnley but Moyes hopes he’ll return in April after the international break.

