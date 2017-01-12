Anichebe doubtful for Liverpool tie

The makeshift Back Cats were hammered 4-1 at Burnley on New Year’s Eve and have little respite before Jurgen Klopp’s fearsome Reds visit the Stadium of Light on Monday

Sunderland’s injury crisis has deepened with David Moyes facing a test against Liverpool without Victor Anichebe.

“I don’t know exactly what the injuries to Lamine and Victor are,” Moyes said.

“Lamine Kone got a blow and Victor’s looked like a hamstring so that would rule him out if that’s the case.

“Let’s hope they can get themselves in a good condition and get ready to play some minutes.”

Jordan Pickford has also joined long-term absentees Jan Kirchhoff, Duncan Watmore, Paddy McNair and Lee Cattermole as Moyes’ resources become ever more stretched.

Jason Denayer missed the trip to Turf Moor, where Steven Pienaar and Jack Rodwell were on the bench despite Moyes admitting neither were match fit.

