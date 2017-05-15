Anenih’s son slumps, dies less than one month after mum’s death

Eugene, the son of a former Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Tony Anenih, is dead.
The death of the younger Anenih on Sunday comes less than a month after the death of his mother.
Eugene was said to have slumped and died while playing lawn tennis on Sunday in a Lagos club.
