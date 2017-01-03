Anambra governorship: We have no anointed candidate – APC Chairman

The All Progressives Congress in Anambra State says it has not anointed any candidate for the governorship election billed to hold in the state in November 2017.

Emeka Ibe, the state Chairman of the party, made the announcement while addressing newsmen on Tuesday in Awka.

He spoke on the sideline of a meeting of the party’s executive and other stakeholders with governorship aspirants under the platform of the party.

Ibe, who assured the aspirants of a level playing ground during the party’s primaries, said the APC was committed to transparency and fairness.

Ibe said: “The number of people that you see today coming into the party is an indication that APC is the party to beat in 2017 Anambra governorship election.

“In APC, we have a history and culture of fairness and transparency.

“The assurance I am giving to them is that there will not be an anointed candidate.

“If you join the party today, you have equal status with members who were on ground during the time of the merger.

“The only people we do not want are those who would create problems. We want people who would support President Mohammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption programme.”

Ibe disclosed that more than 10 aspirants had so far indicated interest to fly the party’s flag at the governorship poll.

Ibe said: “We are in touch with serving legislators at state and National Assemblies as well as serving commissioners, who have indicated interest to join the party.

“What it shows is that APC has become the number one party that will take over the seat of power in the state in 2017.”

The chairman said the party had not considered zoning the governorship position in the state, noting that the party would rather support any candidate that emerges as its flag bearer.

He said: “The government of APC will not be a propaganda government, but a government that will show the people the reality and will lead them out of the current quagmire.”

Among the governorship aspirants who attended the stakeholders’ meeting were: Chief Obinna Uzor, Chief Johnbosco Onunkwo, Tony Nwoye, Donatus Okonkwo, Chief George Muoghalu and Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah.

