Amosun signs bills to upgrade MAPOLY to university, re-establish OGUN POLY

The governor, who assented to the Bill earlier passed by the state House of Assembly during the State Executive Council meeting on Monday, also signed into law the Bill for the re-establishment of the Ogun State Polytechnic, which will be sited in Ipokia-Yewa-Awori axis of the state

The Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has signed into Law the Bill upgrading the state-owned Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta to Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology, Abeokuta.

The governor, who assented to the Bill earlier passed by the state House of Assembly during the State Executive Council meeting on Monday, also signed into law the Bill for the re-establishment of the Ogun State Polytechnic, which will be sited in Ipokia-Yewa-Awori axis of the state.

Amosun revealed that the institutions will be multi-campus as government would engage professionals and people of high knowledge to provide the technical guide, adding that this great step will enhance the prospect of education in the state.

Commending the efforts of the state House of Assembly for the timely and successful passage of the Bill into law, the governor assured that necessary documents have been prepared and sent to the appropriate quarters.

Answering questions from newsmen, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Suraj Ishola Adekunbi, said the House swung into action and accelerated the passage because of the priority the state government is giving to the education sector in the state.

Adekunbi noted that the step will create employment for the people, open access to tertiary education in Ipokia as well as encourage the people to embrace education.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.