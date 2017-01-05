Amosun names new Head of Service, Chief of Staff

The Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has approved the appointment of Abayomi Oluwole Sobande as the new Head of Service of the State.

The appointment takes immediate effect.

Sobande’s appointment follows the retirement of the former Head of Service, Elder Abraham Olusola Adeyemi, who bowed out of service on Wednesday.

The new Head of Service holds a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) in Sociology from the University of Ibadan in 1982.

Sobande joined the State Civil Service in 1985 as an Assistant Secretary (Recruitment and Training) after a stint as a teacher between 1983 and 1985.

He rose through the ranks and was appointed a Permanent Secretary in October 2012.

Fifty-six-year old Sobande, who hails from Ewekoro Local Government Area of the State, was until his latest elevation the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Similarly, the State Governor has named Chief Tolu Odebiyi as his Chief of Staff.

Aged 54, the new Chief of Staff, who was a member of the State Judicial Service Commission and Transition Committee on Housing, where he served amongst other notable members to develop a blue print for mass housing delivery in 2012 and 2003 respectively, has over 25 years international and domestic Real Estate experience.

Odebiyi holds a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) in Building Construction and Engineering Technology from the Wentworth Institute of Technology, Boston Massachusetts.

A thorough bred professional, Chief Odebiyi was until his present appointment a Managing Partner at Travant Real Estate and Boutique Estate firm.

The new appointees, including the new Commissioner whose nomination was recently approved by the State House of Assembly, Adepeju Adebajo, will be sworn-in on January 9, 2017 by Amosun at the Executive Council Chambers, Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan at 9am.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.