Amodu Shaibu’s son dies

Another tragedy has befallen the family of the late Nigerian coach, Amodu Shaibu, as one of his children reportedly died on Sunday.

According to former national team goalkeeper, Segun Ogun, who is close to the family, the boy, Suleman Shaibu, 12, was a JSS 2 student of Navy Secondary School, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He reportedly came to Lagos last Thursday on holidays and the mother noticed that he was not looking too good.

He was taken to Randle Hospital in Surulere the next day before he passed on on Sunday and was buried the same day.

Amodu, his father died last year June, barely three days after that of another former Nigerian skipper and coach, Stephen Keshi.

