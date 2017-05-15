Ameobi earns Notts County new deal

Former Newcastle United forward Shola Ameobi has been offered a new contract at Notts County after impressing during the second half of the campaign.
The League Two club’s player-manager, ex-Magpies captain Kevin Nolan, recruited his former Newcastle team-mate in February and the 35-year-old went on to score four goals in 17 appearances to steer County to safety with room to spare.
Ameobi had been without a club since the summer after leaving Fleetwood Town before Nolan called on the Magpies cult hero to help with their fight against relegation.
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.
Copyright The Eagle Online.
Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.