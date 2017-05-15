Ameobi earns Notts County new deal

The League Two club’s player-manager, ex-Magpies captain Kevin Nolan, recruited his former Newcastle team-mate in February and the 35-year-old went on to score four goals in 17 appearances to steer County to safety with room to spare

Former Newcastle United forward Shola Ameobi has been offered a new contract at Notts County after impressing during the second half of the campaign.

The League Two club’s player-manager, ex-Magpies captain Kevin Nolan, recruited his former Newcastle team-mate in February and the 35-year-old went on to score four goals in 17 appearances to steer County to safety with room to spare.

Ameobi had been without a club since the summer after leaving Fleetwood Town before Nolan called on the Magpies cult hero to help with their fight against relegation.

