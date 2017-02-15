Ambode Wrestle Force tourney gets date

The A+A Intercontinental Wrestle Force Festival, which was supposed to hold last December, has now been repackaged and rescheduled to hold from May 14 to 28, 2017.

The international wrestling championship, which is being staged to celebrate the Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, is sanctioned by the Current World Wrestling Federation headquartered in Vienna, Austria and Nigerian Professional Wrestling Federation.

The Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Otunba Denge Anifowoshe, said the competition, which was postponed from December last year, has become a bigger event as A+A Intercontinental Wrestle Force Festival will now be organized to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Lagos State and second anniversary of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode in office in May.

Anifowoshe said: “We have painstakingly repackaged Ambode Wrestle Force Tourney with active collaboration with the Lagos State Sports Commission and the Office of the Senior Special Assistant on Sports to the Governor of Lagos.

“We did this with the approval of our sports loving Governor who is equally happy that this championship is coming up at the right time.”

Anifowoshe, who is also a member of the board of the Lagos State Neighborhood Watchers, said the festival is a public/private partnership project packaged to showcase Lagos as one of the emerging mega cities of world.

“From 14-28 May, Lagos will be agog, this has never happened in Africa before, as renowned world wrestlers will be here live to do their trade at 14 different centres across the three senatorial districts of Lagos State beginning from Epe and climax in Agege,” he said.

The Coordinator of the Festival, who is also the initiator of the competition, former Nigerian international wrestler, Prince Olanrewaju Mohammed, said from 47 wrestlers earlier penciled down to fight if the tournament had been held in December, the LOC is bringing to Lagos no fewer than 75 wrestlers from across all the continents of the world.

Mohammed said: “A number of things have been included in the repackaged competition.

“The belts to be won are now 13 from initial eight, while the number of trophies have increased from three to five.

“We were directed to do this by the Current World Wrestling Federation, which said a tournament of this nature must be organized in line with international standards.

“A+A Intercontinental Wrestle Force will be a festival of entertainment, tourism and sports combined together to showcase our Governor and the good people of Lagos State.”

Meanwhile, the LOC has released a timeline detailing the activities that will lead to the period of the championship in May.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.