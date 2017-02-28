Ambode, Dalung set to inspect National Stadium

The Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Lagos State Government will begin a two-day working visit of the National Stadium, Surulere and various youth centres in Lagos on Wednesday.

The inspection kick starts what will eventually end up as a cooperation between the Federal Government and the Lagos State Government to renovate the National Stadium.

The edifice has continued to dilapidate after the last international game was played in the main bowl in 2005.

The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, expressed the intent to give the stadium a face lift last week when he paid a courtesy and condolence visit to the Minister of Youth and Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung, in Abuja.

He said: “I will like to bring the National Stadium to life.

“The last time a game was played at the National Stadium was in 2005.

“If this project pulls through, it will bring about the employment aspect of football and hosting of matches at the stadium.

“We want to bring back the football culture of Lagos State to the National Stadium after its renovation.”

Most stadia in the country had been up for concession following the Federal Government’s inability to fund the renovations of most of the football grounds.

According to Dalung: “We were trying to drive a concession but Lagos State’s interest in the National Stadium is what we call an overriding interest, which is based on equity.

“If Governor Ambode is interested in the National Stadium, then the concession process is already abated.”

Dalung and Governor Ambode are due to inspect the National Stadium on Wednesday to assess the level of work to be done there.

They will also visit the various youth centres in the state.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.