Alaafin, Gani Adams call for diversification of economy via tourism

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, and the National Coordinator of the Oodua People’s Congress, Otunba Gani Adams, have called for more attention to cultural tourism as a way of diversifying Nigeria’s economy from oil.

The Alafin, who was represented by the Bashorun of Oyo, Chief Ayoade Olawuyi, during the 2017 edition of the annual Aje Festival in Lagos, said there is a strong need to shift focus from oil to tourism.

The Alafin commended the organizers of the festival and called for more commitment to cultural promotion.

The Oyo monarch also charged the Yoruba to eschew betrayal and join hands to promote the Yoruba cultural heritage for economic advantage.

Adams, in his welcome address, said: “Over the years, we have sponsored major events and cultural festivals across Yorubaland.

“We have made great impact in areas of ensuring that the Yoruba race retains its pride of place, both in Nigeria and all over the world.”

Adams told a large number of OPC members: “I am happy to tell you that today, the result of our achievement is obvious for everybody to see, mostly in all the South West states of the country and beyond.

“We know, certainly, at this juncture that our tomorrow is certainly going to be better than today.

“The handwriting is very bold to see.”

The OPC chief, while speaking on the Aje deity, said: “Now is the time to appreciate Aje, the deity that is in charge of fortunes and prosperity.”

Adams also added: “Aje is apparently the most sought-after in life and God, the Supreme Being, has created a kind of unique spiritual affinity between man and wealth.

“In the developed world, they make adequate spiritual consultations before embarking on any developmental projects.

“They research into the spiritual realm, mainly to have a clear-cut idea of what to do, how to do it and when to do it in the physical world to achieve optimal success.”

The Olokun Festival Foundation chief further advised: “That is food for thought for Nigeria and Nigerians.

“It is sad that Nigeria could be in this sorry situation despite its huge human and natural resources.

“It is an Irony of fate that Nigeria’s budget keep increasing annually, yet there is little to show for it.

“And the truth is: we have lost touch with the spiritual realm, we believe wrongly in the ability of our leaders.

“Even at that, this is my modest proposal to the Federal Government: The global economic crisis and the eventual fall of the oil price in the world market is a strong indication that we cannot continue to be over-dependent on oil.

“God has really blessed us as a nation.

“We have to explore our tourism potentials by creating wealth, thus using what we have to get what we want.

“Now that the present situation continues to bite hard on the people, we have to look inward.”

Dignitaries at the event, which was celebrated in Isokoko area of Agege, included Bashorun Ayoade Adewuyi; Chief Victor Adewale, the Coordinator of Oodua Progressive Union; Otunba Femi Davies; and Chief Olufemi Tonade.

