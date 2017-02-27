Akwa Ibom to get Naval War College soon – Minister

Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, Mansur Muhammad Dan Ali, has pledged the readiness of the Federal Government to establish a Naval War College in Akwa Ibom State.

Dan Ali, a retired Brigadier General of the Nigerian Army, gave this assurance during the opening of the 11th Nigerian Navy Games at the Godswill Akpabio International stadium in Uyo.

While thanking Governor Udom Emmanuel for his efforts in hosting the naval games, he commended him for always supporting the Nigerian Military in tackling insecurity in the country, he promosed that a Naval War College will soon be established in the state.

Dan Ali said: “Let me react to your request immediately. I want to assure that your request for a Naval War College in Akwa Ibom State is hereby granted.”

Earlier, Emmanuel had assured of his administration’s interest in always partnering the federal military in ensuring the maintenance of peace in the state.

Emmanuel, who thanked the Minister of Defence, Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Army Staff for the establishment of the 2 Brigade in Uyo, also promised to work with them for the seamless take-off of the proposed Army Command College in the State in September this year.

While recounting that the Nigerian Air Force Comprehensive Secondary School in Uyo and the Police Secondary School in Ukana have been adjudged as the best in the country, he had appealed for the proposed naval college in the State to be upgraded to a Naval War College.

He attributed the relative peace in the state to the synergy between the military commands and the state government, and commended them for exhibiting professionalism in combating militancy and other forms of insurgency in the country.

Governor Emmanuel, who was delighted with the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral I E Ibas, over the successful packaging of the games, asserted that professional efficiency stems from medical fitness.

He described sports as a high revenue earner, which if well harnessed, can boost the economy of the country.

“Despite the hardship in the country, I want to assure that my administration is ready to partner with any military service to host any game in my state, and this means that we are also ready to host the Nigerian Army Games,” he assured.

The weeklong sporting events are scheduled to hold at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium; the Le-Meridien Golf Resort, Uyo; Uyo township Stadium; Sports Centre, Itam; Udom Emmanuel Hall; Nigerian Christian Institute, Uyo; Ultrafit Sports centre, Uyo; and the Uyo Club complex.

