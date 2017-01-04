Akwa Ibom assembly extends tenure of LGC transition committees

The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution authorising Governor Udom Emmanuel to re-appoint members of the local government transition committees for six months.

The resolution followed the acceptance of a request by the governor for the 31 local government areas in the state.

This is due to the inability of the state government to conduct local government elections.

In spite of the approval, the legislators urged government to conduct elections into the councils within the six months.

The lawmakers added that democratically elected leaders would be accountable to the people and ensure development at the grassroots.

The tenure of the present local government caretaker committees would expire on Wednesday January 4.

Meanwhile, the Akwa Ibom State Primary Health Care Development Agency Bill 2016 sponsored by the Speaker, Onofiok Luke and twelve other lawmakers passed through second reading.

Luke said: “The bill seeks to strengthen the primary healthcare system and enable the state to attract funds to the sector.

The Fiscal Responsibility Bill Sponsored by the House Leader and member representing Oruk Anam State Constituency, Udo Kieran-Akpan, passed through first reading.

The speaker directed the House Committee on Rules and Business to reschedule the bill for another legislative day.

The House adjourned sitting to January 5.

