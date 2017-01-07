Akufo-Addo sworn in as Ghana’s President

Nana Akufo-Addo was sworn in on Saturday as Ghana’s new president at a ceremony applauded for its easy transition of power.

In a speech as he took office, the President said: “I will not let the good people of Ghana down.

“I pledge to do my best to move this country to higher level of development; I will not let the good people of Ghana down.

“We should move on to deepen our democracy.”

The 72-year-old president also promised to work with Ghana’s neighbours “to ensure stability on the African continent”.

The new president, a lawyer who served as Ghana’s foreign minister in 2008, vowed to build on the West African country’s economic success.

Akufo-Addo got 53.85 per cent of the votes in Ghana’s September election to defeat incumbent John Mahama who got 44 per cent of the votes.

Report says the peaceful transfer of power from ex-President Mahama was drawing special attention.

Fourteen African heads of state, including Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, attended the ceremony in Accra.

