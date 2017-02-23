Akinwunmi canvasses corporate support for NNL

The experienced administrator and legal luminary, who was Chairman of the ad-hoc committee on governing structure for the NNL, made this charge before formally handing over to the new Independent Chairman, Hon. Chidi Ofo Okenwa, at the Congress of the body, which took place in Abuja on Thursday

The 1st Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, has urged corporate institutions to give backing to the Nigeria National League in order for the new Board to be able to fully implement its laudable programs for taking the second tier of Nigerian domestic football to new heights of excellence.

The experienced administrator and legal luminary, who was Chairman of the ad-hoc committee on governing structure for the NNL, made this charge before formally handing over to the new Independent Chairman, Hon. Chidi Ofo Okenwa, at the Congress of the body, which took place in Abuja on Thursday.

Also at the Congress were NFF 2nd Vice President/LMC Chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko; NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi; Enugu State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Hon. Charles Ndukwe; Women League Chairman, Aisha Falode; and Chairman of the Nation-Wide League One, Alhaji Mohammed Alkali.

Okenwa, alongside the NNL Chief Executive Officer, Hon. Bukola Olopade, expressed their excitement and great hope for the NNL and disclosed that the new board will work assiduously hard to re-position the second tier and in the process attract necessary corporate support.

The new NNL Board is composed of Hon. Chidi Ofo Okenwa (Independent Chairman), Sunday Longbap (Independent Director), Oladimeji Ladi Thompson (Director), Dodo Isah (Director), Farouk Yarma (Director), Tunji Onatolu (Director), Ifeanyi Onyibe (Director), Amos Nworie (Director) and Hon. Olopade (CEO).

The Chief Operating Officer is Lawrence Katken.

A new Independent Vice Chairman will be appointed soon, following the death last month of Alhaji Magaji Abdulkadir Kapaka.

