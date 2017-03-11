Akeredolu dissolves boards of agencies

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has dissolved all boards of parastatal agencies in the state, many of which were constituted by the defeated administration of Peoples Democratic Party.

The Head of Service, Toyin Akinkuotu, on Saturday in Akure announced the immediate dissolution of the boards.

Akinkuotu urged all chairmen, political appointees and non-career employees in all boards and agencies in the state to hand over all government properties in their custody to the accounting officers in their respective offices.

He, however, said statutory commissions whose tenure were specified in the 1999 Nigerian Constitution were exempted from the dissolution.

