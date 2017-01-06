Aisha Buhari to Saharareporters: Provide evidence I received favour from Embassy in UK

The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has described as baseless and mischievous a report on Saharareporters platform linking her with allegations of abuse of privileges at the Nigerian High Commission in London.

Hajia Buhari made this known in a statement by Adebisi Olumide-Ajayi, her Special Assistant on Media, in Abuja on Friday.

The statement reads in part: “It was not in the interest of Aisha Buhari to join issues with anyone, but necessary to put the record in proper perspective.

“This is necessary as it concerns her trip to UK and the Nigerian High Commission in London. Aisha Buhari had never traveled with a large entourage to London as reported by the Saharareporters.

“The Nigerian High Commission in London had never offered any favour either in cash or material to Aisha Buhari.”

The statement said that the record was not hidden for non-mischievous reporter, who intends to inform the people and not to disparage the President’s family.

It stated: “Aisha Buhari would have ignored the publication like all such baseless accusations, but for the angle with which the report was presented has a corruption and abuse of privileges connotation.

“This, however, negates the fundamental principles upon which Buhari’s administration thrives.

“It is on record that the Nigerian High Commission in London did not receive Aisha Buhari at the Airport with any official distinction or privilege as it was accorded other first ladies before her.

“She never complained or raised dust about any of these act by the High Commission because of the understanding as clearly spelt out and practiced by her husband.

“That public office must be separated from the private lives of the occupants.

“Even her drivers are privately arranged without any recourse to embassy for staff.”

The statement said Hajia Buhari had always advocated for good governance where government officials were responsive and appalling to their constituents.

She, however, said that it was unfortunate to believe that she would corroborate with any government official at home or abroad to shortchange Nigerians.

She, therefore, challenged Saharareporters and any other embassy staff to provide concrete evidence to contradict her for the sake of Nigerians, who deserve to know the truth at all times.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.