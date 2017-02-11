Aisha Buhari calls for prayer for President as she returns to Nigeria

The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has thanked Nigerians for supporting President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration

Hajia Buhari on Saturday in Abuja prayed for the peaceful coexistence of Nigeria.

She made the prayer request shortly after her arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja from the kingdom of Saudi Arabia where she performed Umrah or Lesser Hajj.

Buhari, who arrived the Airport at about 3:15pm, was received by the Wife of the Senate President, Toyin Saraki; wives of the Governors of Kebbi and Kogi states; wives of the Service Chiefs; as well as the former Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Pauline Tallen.

‘Hajia Buhari said: “I thank God for journey mercies.

“I prayed for Nigeria and Nigerian leaders and we should not relent in prayers and good deeds.”

She urged Nigerians not to relent in their prayers and good deeds for Nigeria to prosper among the comity of nations and expressed her gratitude to almighty God for the successful trip.

She also prayed for Nigerians and her leaders.

Buhari also expressed her gratitude to all Nigerians for the support for President Buhari’s administration and also urged them to sustain the tempo.

‘”I want to use this opportunity to thank all Nigerians for the goodwill and support for my husband and Nigeria in general,” she said.

Mrs. Buhari also said that she prayed for the peace, stability and progress of Nigeria.

