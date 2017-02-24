Air Force strikes Boko Haram location, many killed

The Air Force said intelligence report by sister surface forces had it that remnants of fleeing Boko Haram terrorists were gathered at the location

The Nigerian Air Force has struck a Boko Haram Terrorist location at Tagoshe/Mandara Mountain general area, which is about 10km South West of Gwoza in Northern Borno.

The Air Force said intelligence report by sister surface forces had it that remnants of fleeing Boko Haram terrorists were gathered at the location.

The report was said to have been confirmed by the NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance aircraft before combat platforms were called in to strike the location.

A statement by the Air Force said follow-up battle damage assessment confirmed that the air attack was successful.

