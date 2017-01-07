Air Force launches aerial patrol over Sambisa Forest, troubled areas in Kaduna + video

The Nigerian Air Force has intensified aerial patrol over Sambisa Forest in a renewed effort to deny the insurgents, who might have escaped the latest onslaught, from regrouping.

A statement by its NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Group Captain Ayodele Famuyiwa, made available to newsmen in Abuja noted that the aerial patrol is against the insurgents from regrouping.

The statement said: “The over 60,000km forest is being painstakingly patrolled day and night by NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance aircraft to deny the fleeing insurgents the opportunity to regroup.

“It is also to stop them from launching any attack against host communities and own surface troops on clearance operation.”

In a similar operation, NAF had deployed ISR platforms for surveillance activities over Samaru, Katab, Zonkwa, Kafanchan and other troubled areas in the Southern part of Kaduna State, including Kaduna metropolis.

Famuyiwa explained that the ongoing air operations was aimed at supporting the surface forces as well as restoring confidence in the people living in the affected areas.

He said further that the aerial patrol was also aimed at locating the hideouts used by criminal elements and armed bandits within the troubled areas.

Famuyiwa added that aside employing air power to flush out the bandits, NAF also relies on the intelligence gathered from its ISR operations to land forces to aid the conduct of the entire operations.

The Nigerian military defeated the insurgents about a week ago and they are now on the run.

Several members of the Boko Haram sect have equally been surrendering to the military.

