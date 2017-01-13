Air Force destroys illegal oil storage facility in Rivers

Located about 25km south of Opubiri, the oil facility was attacked about 4:45pm by NAF helicopter on armed patrol over creeks around Opubiri, Bille and Alakiri areas

The Nigerian Air Force said it destroyed an illegal oil storage facility belonging to militants in Rivers State.

Located about 25km south of Opubiri, the oil facility was attacked about 4:45pm by NAF helicopter on armed patrol over creeks around Opubiri, Bille and Alakiri areas.

Another canoe, carrying drums filled with suspected stolen petroleum products, was also attacked at Alakiri creek.

Both attacks, the Nigerian Air Force said, showed the renewed effort by the NAF to clear the creeks in the Niger Delta of illegal activities and acts of economic sabotage in 2017.

