Air Force destroys Boko Haram vehicle mounted with anti-aircraft guns

The Nigerian Air Force fighter jets on Friday successfully intercepted a group of Boko Haram Terrorists moving in an Hilux vehicle mounted with an anti-aircraft gun.

The armed vehicle was sighted at Talala in Northern Borno by an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance aircraft on patrol.

The aircraft then called for strike by combat platform.

Following the alert, two Alpha Jets were immediately scrambled to the location, the NAF said in a statement on Saturday.

The insurgents, on sighting the attacking aircraft, fled for cover under nearby trees.

The vehicle was attacked alongside others and completely burnt.

A follow-up battle damage assessment by NAF ISR aircraft revealed that the air strike was successful as the vehicles were completely destroyed.

The NAF has intensified ISR missions over the entire theatre of operation in the North East, especially around Northern Borno.

It said the objective is to prevent the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists from regrouping with a view to launching attack on troops on clearance operations as well as people within the host communities.

