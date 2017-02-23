AIPS-Africa presidency: Oyo SWAN queries Sirawoo

The Sport Writers Association of Nigeria, Oyo State Chapter has berated its President, Honour Sirawoo’s refusal to endorse Mitchell Obi’s renomination for AIPS-Africa Presidency.

This was part of the chapter’s resolution after its congress held on Wednesday at the Media Centre of Obafemi Awolowo Stadium in Ibadan.

SWAN in Lagos State similarly took the same position last week and passed a vote of no confidence in the SWAN leader.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Obi is the incumbent President, Association Internationale de la Presse Sportive (AIPS, Africa).

Obi was reported to have been refused endorsement by Sirawoo for renomination to contest the same position.

Oyo State SWAN members after an extensive deliberations on the issue expressed concern and called for its quick resolution before it becomes a full blown crisis.

The congress expressed displeasure with the actions of Sirawoo, which it noted was to prevent Nigeria and Obi from retaining the seat of the AIPS – Africa presidency, which he currently occupies.

The Congress noted with regrets that such action was not only an embarrassment to SWAN but to the nation as a whole.

The congress wondered why Sirawo unilaterally and arbitrarily took decisions without consulting other NEC members.

The SWAN Oyo State Chapter called for the rectification of the situation to ensure Obi was not denied the opportunity to participate as a candidate in the AIPS election shifted to October 2017.

The congress condemned attempts from some quarters to ethnicise the issue, recalling the role it played in the emergence of Sirawoo as SWAN President.

“Sirawoo’s aspiration and eventual emergence as SWAN President started in Ibadan and this chapter played a leading role in the peaceful transition process,” the congress noted.

The Congress affirmed its position as unbiased and detribalised, adding that it would continue to promote justice and fairness which could engender peace in the association.

NAN.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.