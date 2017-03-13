Aggressive education key to Nigeria, Africa’s development — Peter Obi

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has reiterated the call for African leaders, especially Nigerian leaders, to invest more in education so as to ensure a guaranteed future for her people.

A statement by Obi’s Media Office said that he made the advocacy while speaking on Friday at the Oxford University Business School Africa Forum in Oxford, United Kingdom.

“The future of the continent lies in tapping her greatest resources – human resources – and the only way to realise this is that Africa must aggressively educate her people,” he was quoted to have said.

Obi lamented the billions of Naira wasted by Africans in epicurean consumption, which he said would have been enough to raise the standard of education in the continent.

He called on wealthy Africans to devote part of their wealth to education as the Indians are doing, adding that once Africans get it right, the continent would experience economic explosion.

The former governor decried the level of hunger in Africa.

Obi insisted that it is only through massive investment in education, especially basic education, that such calamities would be overcome.

