Agency announces date, time for another solar eclipse in Nigeria

The National Space Research and Development Agency said on Thursday that there would be a partial Solar eclipse across the country on Sunday.

Dr. Felix Ale, the Head of Media and Corporate Communications of NASRDA, made the disclosure in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

“A partial solar eclipse will be visible all over the country with different degree of totality to occur on Sunday, February 26,” Ale said.

According to Ale, the highest degree of obscurity in the country during the natural occurrence will be observed in the southern part of Nigeria, particularly Port Harcourt in Rivers State, Uyo in Akwa Ibom State and Calabar in Cross River State.

He said these areas were expected to have about 33 per cent obscurity, while the lowest degree obscurity would be about nine per cent in the northern part of Nigeria, particularly in Kebbi State.

Ale noted that in the South West, the level of obscurity would be 23 per cent at about 5.42pm and 6.30pm.

He, however, said it would be recording 28 to 30 per cent between 4.45pm and 6.33pm in the South East.

He said the level of obscurity in Abuja, the Federal Capital City will be 20 per cent between 4.54pm and 6.30pm.

Ale stressed that the solar eclipse would be observed across the nation, thereby making each part of the country a great site for viewing the eclipse at different degree of obscurity.

According to him, the solar disc will be covered by the moon as seen from the earth and the eclipse will be visible as much as there is clear sky without rain or cloud.

He, however, said there was no cause for alarm or reason to panic as the solar eclipse was a natural occurrence and should be seen as part of the beauties of nature.

NAN.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.