Again DSS fails to bring Dasuki to court to face trial

It is not the first time the DSS will defy the court’s order to produce Dasuki

The Department of the State Services on Wednesday failed again to bring retired Colonel Sambo Dasuki to stand trial at an Abuja High Court, Maitama.

Dasuki, a former National Security Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan, was arraigned on a 19-count charge bordering on alleged diversion of N13.6 billion.

He is being tried alongside Shuaibu Salisu, a former Director of Finance, Office of the National Security Adviser; Aminu Baba-Kusa, a former Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Executive Director; and two others.

At the resumed sitting on Wednesday, all other defendants were present in court except Dasuki.

It was the same at the last sitting when the trial was adjourned until May 16, 17 and 18.

The prosecuting counsel, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), told the court that he contacted the Director Legal, DSS on Tuesday for Dasuki to be brought to court.

Jacobs said: “I am surprised that he is not here today.

“I also contacted DSS again today.

“I was told that Dasuki said that he was indisposed.”

Joseph Daudu (SAN), Dasuki’s counsel, said from all indications, “it is an interdepartmental issue.

“It should be on record that we were in court on Tuesday and Wednesday.”

Daudu described what was happening as regrettable, adding: “The court has given an order and does not even know where the defendant is kept, even if it does; there is nothing it can do.”

Chief Akin Olujimi (SAN), Shuaibu Salisu’s counsel, said it was the responsibility of the DSS to produce Dasuki.

Olujimi said: “Those keeping him should know that it is their responsibility to produce him in court, they should ensure that they bring him at the next adjourned date.”

The judge, Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf, said court proceedings should be taken seriously and extraneous considerations should not be allowed to interfere.

Baba-Yusuf adjourned the case until July 11 and 12 for continuation of trial.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.