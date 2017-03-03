African political consultants announce date for continental summit

Political consultants in Africa on Thursday in Lagos, Nigeria announced April 11 to 14 as the date for the second edition of its annual summit and Diamond Awards.

This was just as they said the coming of political consultancy to Africa gives fresh hopes to redemption over many of the continent’s democratic woes.

Addressing journalists in Lagos, the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Semiu Okanlawon, said the Association of Political Consultants-Africa is in top gear in its preparation to host the second edition of the summit in Lagos.

Okanlawon, who was joined by the Interim Chairman of the African Chapter of the International Association of Political Consultants, Kehinde Bamigbetan, explained that the Lagos summit is the 2017 annual summit after the maiden edition, which held in Cape Town, South Africa in January 2016.

Bamigbetan also disclosed that the April summit is expected to be declared open by Nigeria’s Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

Expressing hopes that the coming of political consultancy would further refine democracy in Africa, he said political consultants who practice on the continent have the additional challenge to ensure that the continent’s many democratic problems are resolved.

He said: “Africa is today beset by a litany of anti-democratic practices that have stalled her progress in all spheres. Daylight electoral robberies, subversion of electoral rules, sit-tight leadership syndrome are some of the problems of the African democracy that come to mind.

“Political consultants have great roles to play to reshape the thinking of the leaders and the led. This they can only do if political consultants themselves are well organized, focused on the values of this assignment through regular exchange of ideas such as this annual summit and other related activities.”

The association also announced that an array of speakers from other African countries such as Kenya, South Ghana, Gambia, Republic of Benin, Kenya and others are are lined up to speak at the four day summit.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.