AFN Board: Athletics’ Coaches set to elect representative

Track and Field Coaches across Nigeria are finally set to conduct their polls to produce a viable representative that would be their voice in the incoming board of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN.

Coach Stephen Nuhu who is the scribe of the Track and Field Coaches of Nigeria, in a statement issued on Wednesday said the coaches are happy to be accorded a slot in the incoming AFN board and are now ready to conduct a credible poll that would help them select a dependable representative.

According to Coach Nuhu, the coaches’ election has been fixed for Monday 22nd May, 2017 at the Conference Hall of the National Stadium, Package “A” Abuja.

“Yes, we are ready for our election billed for next week in Abuja, we want to have a credible representative in the next AFN board so we want a transparent process free of rancour or any misgivings,” he said.

The Jos-based coach famous for his exploit in the long-distance races said a memo has already been sent out to notify all TAFCAN members that a provision has now been made for coaches to have one (1) representative on the next Board of Athletics Federation of Nigeria.

Consequently, the Executive Committee of TAFCAN and the National Association of Athletics Official (NAATO) have jointly fixed the above date to elect its representative.

He said every State Chapter is requested to send one (1) Coach who will participate in the election process to produce a credible member on the Board.

The TACFAN scribe warned that all directives outside the one from the secretariat should be disregarded.

Already, the National Association of Women In Sports has conducted their election to pick their representative in the new board of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria.

