AEDC to supply 60,000 pre-paid meters to customers

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company says it is implementing a special programme aimed at supplying prepaid meters to 60,000 customers.

Oyebode Fadipe, the Head of its Corporate Affairs Department, disclosed this to newsmen shortly after a stakeholders’ meeting on Tuesday in Minna, Niger State.

Fadipe said: “To achieve this goal, we will soon sign a contract with ZTE Company for the purchase of additional 60,000 prepaid meters for distribution.

“The sole goal is to improve on service delivery.

“The ultimate plan is to supply 120,000 meters every year, but we shall start with 60,000.”

Fadipe said the AEDC had signed a contract with Nigeria Electricity Regulation Commission to install 500,000 meters within five-years.

The official expressed optimism that the prepaid meters would minimise problems associated with estimated bills.

