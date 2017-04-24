Adeleke: Osun declares three-day mourning

The Oun State Government has declared a three-day mourning in honour of the first civilian Governor of the state, Senator Isiaka Adeleke, who died on Monday.
Adeleke has since been buried according to Islamic rites on Monday.
A statement by the Osun State Government on Monday, said: “This is to announce that the the Governor of the State of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has directed the declaration of a three-day period of mourning throughout the state.
“This is in honour of the departed first Civilian Governor of the State of Osun, Alhaji Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke.
“The 3-day mourning period commences from today Monday, April 24, 2017.
“During the period of mourning, all flags are to fly half mast.”
