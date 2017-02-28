Adamawa lawmakers to support kidney disease patient with their salary

Members of the Adamawa State House of Assembly have resolved to contribute part of their February salary for the treatment of 23-year-old Isah Hamman, who lost his kidney in a faulty surgery.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Hamman, currently on dialysis, lost his kidney in July 2016 following a faulty abdominal operation conducted on him by a doctor at a private clinic in Yola.

The lawmakers’ resolution followed a motion brought under “Matter of Urgent Public Importance” by Alhaji Hassan Barguma.

Barguma had raised concern over the plight of Hamman, who is currently on admission at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano.

He said that the N5 million donated by the state Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Bindow, had been exhausted on dialysis.

He said Hamman needed about N7 million to be taken to India for kidney transplant.

After a brief debate on the issue and suggestion by the Speaker, Alhaji Kabiru Mijinyawa, that members should contribute half of their salary to Hamman, the House resolved to contribute part of their salary instead of half.

NAN reports that no fewer than three persons have volunteered to donate kidneys to the patient.

The prospective donors were said to be undergoing compatibility test.

