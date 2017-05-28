Adamawa kingmakers, others pay homage to Atiku as new Waziri

Kingmakers, Councillors and District Heads of Adamawa Emirate Council on Saturday paid homage and solidarity to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over his appointment as the new Waziri of Adamawa.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the appointment of Abubakar makes him the next in hierarchy in the emirate to the Lamido of Adamawa.

Speaking on behalf of the kingmakers and others, the Galadima of Adamawa, Alhaji Mustafa Aminu, congratulated Abubakar and pledged their loyalty to him.

Aminu said: “Congratulations and may God guide you and give you long life and good health to discharge this deserving responsibility.

“You are fit for this position because of your total loyalty and support to the development of the emirate.

“Since independence of Nigeria, no citizen of the emirate had shown love and patriotism to Adamawa.

‘’You promoted Adamawa to the world and may Allah bless you and give you more health and long life to continue the good work.”

Responding, Abubakar thanked them for the visit and called for more unity in developing Adamawa.

Abubakar said: “I want to thank God for this day and to use this opportunity to thank Lamido of Adamawa for giving me the position of Waziri, and that of Turaki to my son, Aliyu who is the grandson of Late Lamido Aliyu Mustafa.

“I want to thank you for this visit to pay homage and celebrate with me so that we can unite and work together for the progress of the land and our people.”

Abubakar also thanked friends and well-wishers in Adamawa, Nigeria and worldwide who felicitated with him over the new appointment.

NAN reports that Abubakar succeeded the former Waziri, Alhaji Mohammad Abba, who passed away in April.

Highlights of the occasion was the offering of special prayers and the presentation of the official number plate of number two man in the emirate to Abubakar.