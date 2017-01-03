Acting Lagos HoS commends public servants, calls for renewed efforts

The Lagos State Acting Head of Service, Folasade Adesoye has commended the commitment and dedication to duty of the State Public Servants, particularly their demonstrated ability to adapt quickly to change.

Adesoye gave the commendation on Tuesday in Lagos at the First Work Day Prayer Session organised for the State Public Servants.

She, however, urged them to redouble their efforts in the discharge of their duties and responsibilities in their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the new year.

Her words: “I acknowledge and commend your commitment and dedication to duty, particularly your demonstrated ability to adapt quickly to change.

“I also appreciate your contributions to the attainment of Government’s Policy objectives in the immediate past year.

“And as we know, the reward for hard work is more work.

“There is no doubt that the quality of the Lagos State Government Public Service is second to none and this fact has been primarily responsible for the State’s enviable status as the ‘Centre of Excellence’.”

The Acting Head of Service stressed that the totality of an individual’s goals and targets translate into the attainment of ministerial mandates, which in turn determine the success or otherwise of government’s policies, hence she urged public servants in the State to be punctual at work as well as give their best at all times.

Adesoye pointed out that the State Public Servants without a doubt have all been dependable partners in the implementation of the various reforms of the State Government towards building the Lagos of our dreams, particularly the extensive restructuring and re-alignment of the Public Service, which was aimed primarily at improving Government’s institutional capacity of providing a more qualitative, efficient and effective service delivery to the good people of the State.

Adesoye explained that the State Government acknowledges and appreciates the contributions of Public Servants, including the role of Labour Unions in the State, not only as a rallying point for workers, but also as creators of wealth and partners in the goal of achieving social harmony and economic progress.

She said: “This realisation informed the decision of the present Administration to adopt a policy of harmonious relationship with Trade Unions in Lagos State and of swiftly addressing the welfare needs of workers in the State.

“The result, no doubt, has been the existence of industrial peace and harmony in the State.”

Adesoye noted that there is sufficient cause to thank God for His protection, goodness and mercies, particularly when one reflects on the totality of the individual and collective experiences in Year 2016.

She said: “Dear colleagues, it is with great joy and deep gratitude to Almighty God that I welcome you all to the prayer session of the first work day in Year 2017. I have no doubt in my mind that we all have sufficient cause to thank God for His protection, goodness and mercies over us and all that is ours, particularly when we reflect on the totality of our individual and collective experiences in Year 2016.”

Both Venerable Femi Taiwo of the Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa and Imam Adegbenro Adekunle of the Lagos State Secretariat Mosque, who were parts of the clerics that officiated at the prayer session, urged public servants to work hard and shun laziness, just as they charged them to be committed, adding that it was through such commitment that they would be rewarded and recognized by God.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.