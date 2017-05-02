Accused of sleeping at most public functions, governor says he only pretends

The Kano State Governor says he is not bowing to blackmailers who said he was not working but sleeping.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje stated this during an interactive session with labour unions as part of May Day celebration at the Government House, Kano.‎

Ganduje said his political opponents could not differentiate between sleeping and pretending.‎

He said: “My opponents always complain that I sleep at public functions but I want them to try and differentiate between the two.

“Political blackmail is not an issue to me because I am used to it and will continue to work for the good people of the state.”

The governor’s critics had been accusing him of sleeping during most public functions.

Ganduje said the ultra modern skill acquisition centre being constructed by his administration would provide employment opportunities to teeming youths of Kano.‎

The governor said the state government would continue the development of infrastructure across the state as part of effort to improve the welfare of the people.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.