Access Bank Lagos City Marathon: Ajayi commends Ambode, Access Bank

The Executive Director of Africa Business Round Table, West Africa Region, Dotun Ajayi, over the weekend commended the Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, and the sponsor of Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Access Bank, for reviving the culture of exercise and running in Lagos State.

Ajayi, who picked up his form of participation for the forthcoming Second Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, said exercise promotes healthy lifestyle and longevity.

He said: “There are a lot of benefits.

“Nigerians should always engage in one form of exercise or the other to promote longevity.

“I commend Governor Ambode and Access Bank for this good initiative.”

The 42km race is scheduled for February 11.

