ac-milan-win-supercoppa-italiana

AC Milan has won their first Supercoppa Italiana in five years with victory over Juventus after a penalty shootout.

After the two teams played out a 1-1 draw in Doha, it was left to Chelsea loanee Mario Pasalic to wrap up a 4-3 victory from the spot after misses from Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala.

Juventus began the match at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on the front foot and they could have been more than one goal to the good after the opening 20 minutes.

Stefano Sturaro curled straight at Gianluigi Donnarumma in the second minute before Mandzukic saw the 17-year-old goalkeeper parry his volley wide of the post.

Alex Sandro also had a long-range effort which was dealt with by Donnarumma but Juventus finally went in front on 18 minutes when Giorgio Chiellini volleyed into the net from a corner.

AC Milan had offered nothing in the final third but as the half progressed, they grew into the game and their equaliser eventually came with seven minutes of the first period left.

A cross from Suso found Giacomo Bonaventura and after getting ahead of the defender, the midfielder was able to glance a header into the far corner.

After a quiet period after the restart, Milan sprung into life through Suso, who had a goalbound effort deflected wide for a corner, before teammate Alessio Romagnoli directed a free header against the crossbar.

Moments later, it was Juventus’s turn to threaten a second goal as Sami Khedira let fly with a swerving long-range effort which was superbly saved by Donnarumma.

It wasn’t long before Massimiliano Allegri introduced Dybala and he was soon in the thick of the action with an excellent strike from distance which went no more than a yard wide of the target.

The Argentine also forced a solid stop out of Donnarumma but with seven minutes left, Milan should have scored against the run of play when Suso found Carlos Bacca at the back post, but the striker’s header was somehow clawed away by Gianluigi Buffon.

With the final stages featuring very little goalmouth action, it was almost inevitable that the game would head into extra time and it was Milan who initially attempted to avoid penalties with a fast start to the additional 30 minutes.

After an excellent save from Buffon, the ball fell invitingly for Bacca around eight yards out but instead of converting the rebound, he attempted to control the ball and the chance was squandered.

At the start of the second period, Gonzalo Higuain had a shot from an acute angle saved by Donnarumma before up the other end, Pasalic failed to get enough curl on his shot towards the far corner.

With four minutes left, Juventus should have secured victory when a cross from Patrice Evra found Dybala in the penalty area but his first-time effort from 10 yards was blazed into the stands.

The game would head to penalties and after two missed attempts from Juventus, Pasalic was able to convert into the top corner to give Milan a famous win.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.