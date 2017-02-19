Abuja gears up for CCSF Prix series

The Chika Chukwumerije Sports Foundation is set to host the inaugural 2017 CCSF Taekwondo Prix Series I on March 11, 2017 at the Old Parade Ground, Abuja.

The event, which is sanctioned by the FCT Taekwondo Association and held in partnership with the FCT Sports Council, is the first of a four-part series event that will be done on the last month of every quarter in 2017.

The latest WTF rules in addition to the complete Daedo e-system using the latest Gen I software will be used for the adult event.

This would be the first time the new rules and updated software will be used in any taekwondo event in Nigeria.

Prize monies totalling N144,000 will be given to medallists of the grassroots sports development project.

Medals and certificates will be given to both adults and kiddies.

According to the CEO of CCSF, three-time Olympian, Chika Chukwumerije: “We are confident that the experience would give our athletes a competitive edge in the near future. It is better that upcoming and developing athletes at the grassroots are exposed to the best competition standards and equipment rather then waiting until they become national athletes.”

For the Chairman of the FCT Taekwondo Association, Grandmaster Tony Anafulu, the development is a welcome development.

Anafulu said: “The major aim of this event is to enhance the development of our local athletes, coaches and referees. It was impossible not to partner such a creative and empowering initiative taken by the Foundation. Projects like this can be used as a reference point for grassroots sports development excellence.”

A total of 80 adults and 60 kid competitors are expected to grace the event from across clubs in the FCT and neighbouring states.

Deadline for registration is March 5, 2017.

