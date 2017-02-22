Abuja Electric accused of under dealing

According to the Chairman of the Community, Michael Momoh, who expressed his frustration, some staff of AEDC, Ushafa office, especially one Emmanuel, who claimed to be an engineer, allegedly connived with some new residents in the area to connect them to the transformer against the agreement between the Community and AEDC to the effect that anyone who wishes to connect light from the transformer should first be cleared by the community

The residents of Ushafa-Ghodu Extension Community in Bwari Area Council of Abuja have sent a Save Our Souls message to relevant government agencies over the under dealings of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, leading to the overloading of a 300kva transformer installed by the residents at the cost of about N2 million about three years.

According to the Chairman of the Community, Michael Momoh, who expressed his frustration, some staff of AEDC, Ushafa office, especially one Emmanuel, who claimed to be an engineer, allegedly connived with some new residents in the area to connect them to the transformer against the agreement between the Community and AEDC to the effect that anyone who wishes to connect light from the transformer should first be cleared by the community.

This was said to have been jettisoned by Emmanuel, who went ahead to unilaterally and expressly overload the transformer, leading to first load shedding and finally a total blackout in the community for over three weeks now and still counting.

Momoh remarked that to make matter worse, the AEDC Jigo/Ushafa Marketing Unit keeps churning out exorbitant estimated bills to the residents even when they have no light and that some of his members that paid for pre-paid meters since September last year are yet to be allocated one.

He said: “I mean this is a pre-paid meter that ought to be given to us free of charge.”

The Secretary of the Community, Francis Ayuba, said the AEDC Jigo/Ushafa office through Emmanuel surreptitiously plunged the entire community into darkness because of his own selfish interest and as a result crime rate in the area has snowballed to an alarming proportion.

To buttress his point, Ayuba said the community is sandwiched with about two other transformers of 500kva capacity that instead of Emmanuel to connect or disengage some customers to those transformers that are underutilized, he prefers to overload a 300kva because of some so called big men that are highly connected with AEDC officers.

Momoh said the Community has written series of petitions against the despicable activities of some staff of AEDC in Jigo and Ushafa office and also requested for a new transformer, all to no avail.

He called on the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, Consumer Protection Council, Senate and House Committees on Power to urgently come to their aid by prevailing on AEDC Ushafa/Jigo and Bwari Office to restore light to the Community, stop forthwith the exorbitant bills in the area, immediately redeploy Emmanuel and his co-travelers and supply a brand new transformer to the Community.

In the same vein, Momoh also called on the FCT Water Board to restore water to the community to cushion the effect of the untold suffering of residents and to prevent imminent outbreak of communicable diseases in the area, adding: “Can you imagine that Usuma Dam is by our backyard and yet water supply to our community is epileptic?

He appealed to the Minister of the FCT, Alhaji Mohammed Musa Bello, to urgently come to their rescue by connecting the entire Ushafa community the host of Usuma Dam to the main water supply source.

