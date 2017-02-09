Abuja airport closure: British Airways give customers three options

British Airways has given its customers who have purchased tickets to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja during the proposed period of closure three options.

The development followed the decision of British Airways not to fly to Kaduna International Airport, which will serve as the alternative during the closure of the Abuja airport.

According to British Airways, top on the options is a refund of airfares.

The second option is for the passengers to rebook their flights to and from Abuja to an alternative date when the airport is open “before or after the runway repairs”.

The passengers also have the option of changing the flight to either Lagos or Accra in Ghana.

A statement from the airline’s media consultants, signed by Nosakhare Emma-Iyamu, said: “We have been informed that the runway at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja will be closed for extensive repairs between March 7, 2017 and April 19, 2017. Unfortunately this means that we have to cancel all flights to/from the airport for that period of time.

“Customers who are affected are being contacted and offered a choice of three options: A full refund, rebook their flight to/from Abuja to an alternative date when the airport is open before or after the runway repairs have been undertaken or rebook their flight due for Abuja to/from an alternative city of Lagos or Accra. We are awaiting more information from the authorities in Nigeria and at this stage we hope that we can restart our normal flight schedules from Heathrow to Abuja on the evening of April 19 and from Abuja to Heathrow the following morning on April 20, 2017.

“We will update this position as we receive more information about the runway repairs in the coming weeks.”

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.