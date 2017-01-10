ABS FC declares Otegbeye AWOL

The management warned anyone against doing business with the player because he has no permission to speak or do business with any club or person

The management of Abubakar Bukola Saraki FC, Ilorin has declared its striker, Ajibola Otegbeye, away without official leave.

The club in a statement on Tuesday, signed by its Media Manager, Olayinka Owolewa, said the striker was supposed to resume for training after the Christmas and new year break, but has not been seen since then.

The management warned anyone against doing business with the player because he has no permission to speak or do business with any club or person.

The statement expressed concern with the character and behaviour of the youngster.

The club said it has since reported his absence from the team to the Nigeria Football Federation and the League Management Company for necessary actions.

The statement said the young striker completed all preseason formalities until the Christmas and new year break, failing to turn up for the closed camp in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

